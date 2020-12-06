Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

ISR stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 67,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 251,456 shares of company stock worth $121,237.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Isoray in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

