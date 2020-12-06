IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

IWGFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IWG in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IWGFF stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

