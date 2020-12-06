Jack Clarke Buys 20 Shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke purchased 20 shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($195.71).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jack Clarke purchased 22 shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £151.14 ($197.47).

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 740.50 ($9.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 730.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 660.13. Marshalls plc has a 1-year low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 876 ($11.44).

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (7.25) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marshalls plc will post 2712.0000717 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

