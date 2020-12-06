Jde Peets’ (JDEPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB reissued an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jde Peets in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

JDEPF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Jde Peets has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35.

