Jean-Sébastien Jacques Sells 11,606 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Jean-Sébastien Jacques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,562 ($59.60), for a total value of £228.10 ($298.01).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,450 ($71.20) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,465 ($71.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,684.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,658.52. The company has a market capitalization of £67.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,290 ($56.05) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,918.46 ($64.26).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

