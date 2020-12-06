Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vale in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

VALE opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

