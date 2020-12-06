Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on K. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$9.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$11.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

