Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Zeons Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEON)

Zeons Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEON) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zeons in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zeons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Zeons stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Zeons has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About Zeons

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

