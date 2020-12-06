Jefferies Financial Group Comments on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $9.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.52 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Shares of TROW opened at $152.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day moving average is $132.44. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $153.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

