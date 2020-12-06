Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

WDR opened at $25.55 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 116,633 shares during the period.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

