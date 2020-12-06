Jefferies Financial Group Raises Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Price Target to $18.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

VNDA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $730.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 203,873 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 733.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 166,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 146,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the period.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

