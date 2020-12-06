Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year.

APAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.34%.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $954,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

