Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Public Storage’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $10.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSA. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

PSA opened at $224.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.77. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 296,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 24.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

