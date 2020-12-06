JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of JELD opened at $24.32 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

