JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) (CVE:JTC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.43. JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 million and a PE ratio of 10.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33.

JEMTEC Inc. (JTC.V) Company Profile (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

