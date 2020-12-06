Jen Tippin Buys 1,000 Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L) (LON:MGNS) insider Jen Tippin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

Shares of MGNS stock opened at GBX 1,492 ($19.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,980 ($25.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,283.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £688.58 million and a P/E ratio of 12.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS.L)’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

