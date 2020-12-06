JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) vs. eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Critical Survey

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and eMagin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 3.93% 10.58% 2.81% eMagin -27.29% -26.05% -14.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of eMagin shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of eMagin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eMagin has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and eMagin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $4.27 billion 0.63 $129.09 million $2.79 22.01 eMagin $26.73 million 3.16 -$4.30 million ($0.09) -13.89

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than eMagin. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for JinkoSolar and eMagin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 2 0 4 0 2.33 eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus price target of $22.63, indicating a potential downside of 63.15%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than eMagin.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats eMagin on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2019, it had an integrated annual capacity of 15.0 gigawatt (GW) for silicon wafers, including 11.5 GW for mono wafers; 10.6 GW for solar cells; and 16.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, aviation, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in Asia and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

