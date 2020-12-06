JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $576.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 576 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 576 ($7.53), with a volume of 245579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.45).

The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 545.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 508.95. The company has a quick ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 58.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

