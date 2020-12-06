JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €117.56 ($138.30).

MOR stock opened at €93.76 ($110.31) on Thursday. MorphoSys AG has a 52 week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52 week high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

