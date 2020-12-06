JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €72.50 Price Target for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.39 ($69.87).

Get Brenntag AG (BNR.F) alerts:

BNR stock opened at €62.32 ($73.32) on Thursday. Brenntag AG has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.24.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.