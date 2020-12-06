JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BDRFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

