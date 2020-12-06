JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kerry Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kerry Group has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.55.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

