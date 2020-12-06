JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,799.09 ($62.70).

Get The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,326 ($56.52) on Thursday. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,615.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,544.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.46 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.36%.

About The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.