JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. 888 has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

