Jupiter Wellness, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 9th (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness’ (NASDAQ:JUPW) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 9th. Jupiter Wellness had issued 933,333 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $6,999,998 based on an initial share price of $7.50. During Jupiter Wellness’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

JUPW stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Jupiter Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

