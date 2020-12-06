Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $111,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,593 over the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 315,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

