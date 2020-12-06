Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.30

Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 6651215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £8.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98.

Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) Company Profile (LON:KZG)

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, act as an investor in the resources and energy sectors. It manages and operates the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district, as well as holds interests in mining license. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

