Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,142,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.09% of Kelly Services worth $87,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 21.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 23.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 66,872 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KELYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of KELYA opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

