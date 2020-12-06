Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) a €8.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SFQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.65 ($11.35).

Shares of SFQ stock opened at €10.80 ($12.71) on Thursday. SAF-Holland SE has a 12 month low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of €11.30 ($13.29). The company has a market cap of $490.32 million and a P/E ratio of 720.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.63.

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

