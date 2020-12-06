Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) & Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Critical Review

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Key Tronic and Nano Dimension’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.18 $4.76 million $0.44 17.43 Nano Dimension $7.07 million 4.37 -$8.35 million N/A N/A

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Dimension.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Key Tronic and Nano Dimension, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A Nano Dimension 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic and Nano Dimension’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic 1.05% 4.25% 1.66% Nano Dimension -952.60% -94.55% -74.03%

Volatility and Risk

Key Tronic has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Dimension has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Key Tronic beats Nano Dimension on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing. The company also provides nanotechnology based conductive and dielectric inks; and DragonFly and Switch software to manage the design file and printing process. It markets and sells products and services to companies that develop products with electronic components, including companies in the defense, automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductor, aerospace, and medical industries, as well as research institutes. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

