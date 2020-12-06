KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.79% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $80,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $48,551.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $512,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,185,481. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

