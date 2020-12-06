Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Shares Up 5.9% After Dividend Announcement

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.23. 154,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 431,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $772.28 million, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Knoll by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Knoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Knoll by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Knoll by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knoll by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

