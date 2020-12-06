Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $237,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KFY opened at $42.79 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

