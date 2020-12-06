KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Lifted to Outperform at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KSRYY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of KOSÉ from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KOSÉ from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of KOSÉ from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of KOSÉ from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

KSRYY stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. KOSÉ has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34.

About KOSÉ

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.