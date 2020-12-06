Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Mines from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Labrador Iron Mines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:LBRMF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Mines has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About Labrador Iron Mines

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. The company's principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

