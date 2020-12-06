LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HCMLY stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded LafargeHolcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.