Landaas & Co. WI ADV Buys 24,413 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,413 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.9% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Apple by 283.2% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 23,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 99,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 263,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 194,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Apple by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 549,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,657,000 after acquiring an additional 327,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.