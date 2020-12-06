Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby Sells 19,900 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,473,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,536,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LMND opened at $85.04 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $96.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMND has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

