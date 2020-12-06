Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby Sells 20,100 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $1,314,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,072,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

