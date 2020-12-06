Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider John Sheldon Peters Sells 19,200 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,787,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, John Sheldon Peters sold 28,800 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,908,288.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $85.04 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $96.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

