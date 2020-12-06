Lewis Cirne Sells 35,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $1,983,060.00.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $74.20.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Argus cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

