Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LXP. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.