Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target increased by CIBC from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.22.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

