Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Limelight Networks worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $532.48 million, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $79,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $26,525.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,264 shares of company stock worth $1,058,010. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

