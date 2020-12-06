Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLNW. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $532.48 million, a P/E ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 0.67. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Amaral sold 33,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $193,635.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,010. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $9,219,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3,455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,262,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,301,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 971,821 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

