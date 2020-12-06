Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Securiti increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average of $150.82. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

