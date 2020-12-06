LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 58.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $177,000.

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $17.19 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

