LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Nutrien by 43.8% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.8% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NTR opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 297.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

