LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) & Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Critical Analysis

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) and Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LPL Financial and Cboe Global Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial $5.62 billion 1.43 $559.88 million $7.18 14.13 Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 4.03 $374.40 million $4.73 19.70

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. LPL Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cboe Global Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LPL Financial has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LPL Financial and Cboe Global Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial 0 0 8 1 3.11 Cboe Global Markets 0 1 2 0 2.67

LPL Financial currently has a consensus price target of $100.30, suggesting a potential downside of 1.14%. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus price target of $98.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than LPL Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of LPL Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of LPL Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LPL Financial and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial 8.50% 49.27% 8.93% Cboe Global Markets 14.65% 17.48% 10.66%

Dividends

LPL Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. LPL Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LPL Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

LPL Financial beats Cboe Global Markets on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The company also provides advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. This segment also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

