Lufax Holding Ltd’s Quiet Period Will End on December 9th (NYSE:LU)

Lufax’s (NYSE:LU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 9th. Lufax had issued 175,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $2,362,500,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. During Lufax’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LU shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Lufax has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.